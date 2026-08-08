Digital security: Taiwan’s push to secure undersea cables

National security concerns

Amid a shifting global landscape, perception of these assets has fundamentally changed. This is especially true for Taiwan, which relies heavily on undersea communications and power lines to sustain its digital economy and public life. Cable security is no longer just a technological matter; it is a strategic asset linked directly to national security, resilience and geopolitics.

Recent cable damage in waters surrounding Taiwan, particularly in the Taiwan Strait, has raised concerns over escalating risks. Early 2025 saw multiple incidents. International cables off Keelung were damaged by Shunxing 39, a Cameroon-flagged freighter linked to Chinese interests. The Taiwan-Penghu No. 3 cable was severed by Hong Tai 58, a Togo-flagged cargo ship operated with Chinese funding. Targeting undersea cables serves as low-cost grey-zone harassment with high societal impact, disrupting domestic and international connections.

Politically and legally, China continues to misrepresent UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 to push its "one China principle". This suppresses Taiwan’s international participation and restricts other nations' freedom to pursue their interests, aiming to isolate Taiwan and create a pretence for aggression. Simultaneously, through air, sea and undersea actions, Beijing is unilaterally altering the Taiwan Strait status quo.

In the air, China has imposed new flight routes and held military drills to disrupt Taiwan’s aviation links. At sea, it seeks to restrict freedom of navigation operations by international vessels and claim the Taiwan Strait as internal waters, threatening global maritime trade. Undersea, by severing links between Taiwan proper and its outlying islands, or cutting international cables, it attempts to impede information and capital flows.

These actions threaten Taiwan’s security and pose severe risks to regional stability and global digital networks. As a key node in global supply chains, any disruption to Taiwan’s connectivity affects international linkages, risking global economic upheaval. Given the world's reliance on AI and digital finance, cable damage presents a severe systemic threat.