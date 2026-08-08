Digital security: Taiwan’s push to secure undersea cables

In recent years, damage to undersea cables and energy pipelines across Europe and the North Atlantic has put governments on high alert.
Frequent breakages in Asia and Pacific island nations have triggered emergency backup responses.
In this digital era, it is not just data centres that support global operations; thousands of kilometres of deep-sea cables are equally crucial. Moreover, national survival depends heavily on energy and power lifelines.
Whoever controls information flow influences global operations, and whoever controls energy shapes the fate of nations. Undersea cables remain a vital, yet overlooked, element of global infrastructure.
Amid a shifting global landscape, perception of these assets has fundamentally changed. This is especially true for Taiwan, which relies heavily on undersea communications and power lines to sustain its digital economy and public life. Cable security is no longer just a technological matter; it is a strategic asset linked directly to national security, resilience and geopolitics.
Recent cable damage in waters surrounding Taiwan, particularly in the Taiwan Strait, has raised concerns over escalating risks. Early 2025 saw multiple incidents. International cables off Keelung were damaged by Shunxing 39, a Cameroon-flagged freighter linked to Chinese interests. The Taiwan-Penghu No. 3 cable was severed by Hong Tai 58, a Togo-flagged cargo ship operated with Chinese funding. Targeting undersea cables serves as low-cost grey-zone harassment with high societal impact, disrupting domestic and international connections.
Politically and legally, China continues to misrepresent UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 to push its "one China principle". This suppresses Taiwan’s international participation and restricts other nations' freedom to pursue their interests, aiming to isolate Taiwan and create a pretence for aggression. Simultaneously, through air, sea and undersea actions, Beijing is unilaterally altering the Taiwan Strait status quo.
In the air, China has imposed new flight routes and held military drills to disrupt Taiwan’s aviation links. At sea, it seeks to restrict freedom of navigation operations by international vessels and claim the Taiwan Strait as internal waters, threatening global maritime trade. Undersea, by severing links between Taiwan proper and its outlying islands, or cutting international cables, it attempts to impede information and capital flows.
These actions threaten Taiwan’s security and pose severe risks to regional stability and global digital networks. As a key node in global supply chains, any disruption to Taiwan’s connectivity affects international linkages, risking global economic upheaval. Given the world's reliance on AI and digital finance, cable damage presents a severe systemic threat.
To counter grey-zone tactics aimed at disrupting order and critical infrastructure, Taiwan is responding through institutional frameworks and international cooperation. The Legislative Yuan recently passed amendments to seven laws to strengthen the protection, management and enforcement mechanisms surrounding undersea cables and pipelines. These measures aim to deter malicious damage, addressing long-standing security challenges while establishing cable safety as a core pillar of national resilience.
Taiwan is also sharing its policy experience globally. In October 2025, at the Taiwan-Europe Undersea Cable Security Forum, I proposed the RISK Management Initiative on International Undersea Cables. Supported by 42 parliamentarians from 18 European nations, it was incorporated into the joint statement at the Formosa Club’s annual summit in Taipei. This marked Taiwan’s shift from an affected party to a proactive contributor of international solutions.
The RISK Initiative addresses vulnerabilities through four policy goals: first, risk mitigation enhances emergency repair and backup capabilities through transnational coordination; second, information sharing establishes active threat intelligence exchanges and early warning mechanisms; third, systemic reform evaluates deficiencies in current international and domestic regulations regarding hybrid threats; and fourth, knowledge building improves global resilience through professional training and practical exchanges, ultimately combining these interconnected pillars to create a more resilient and sustainable international undersea cable security network.
To realise this, Taiwan is pursuing a multi-layered cooperative strategy. We aim to work with partners to build a resilient network, ensuring cables remain a protected global public good rather than a democratic vulnerability. At the parliamentary level, we coordinate with the US, Japan, Australia and European partners through overseas missions to secure political support and include cable security in policy agendas.
At the administrative and law enforcement levels, we aim to collaborate with international coastguards and cable authorities. This includes exchanging data on substandard vessels, sharing intelligence on vulnerable cables, and deploying security maintenance technologies for law enforcement.
Institutionally, Taiwan places the RISK Initiative at the centre of its efforts, partnering with think tanks and experts to deepen consensus through seminars. Leveraging the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, Taiwan will bring together experts to examine preventive measures. We are also facilitating international exchanges for our specialists to share technical, legal and maintenance expertise, laying a foundation of trust for long-term cooperation.
Democratic nations increasingly recognise undersea cables as critical infrastructure vital to national security and the global digital economy. Efforts to strengthen protection through legislation, action plans and cross-border cooperation are accelerating.
Undersea cables are more than mere physical assets; they are essential public goods connecting democratic societies. Taiwan remains ready to serve as a pivotal node in the global cable security network, working alongside international partners to safeguard these critical channels.
Lin Chia-lung is Minister of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan)