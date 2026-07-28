Digital Health: You can ease 'texting thumb' from constant scrolling

Locking wrists and elbows in the same position for hours can lead to soreness at the base of the thumb or wrist. Holding phones upright for long periods can also tire other fingers.

Dr Maureen O’Shaughnessy with the University of Kentucky HealthCare Hand Centre says the simplest way to ease this pain is to step away: limit phone time or take short breaks between scrolling sessions. But that is easier said than done. If a complete digital detox feels difficult, try mixing up postures, switching hands to type, and using your index or other fingers.

Built-in accessibility features can also minimise thumb overuse. Try sending messages with the voice-to-text feature and enlarge text size so you do not have to hold the phone as close.

Circle or ring-shaped grip accessories that attach to the back of the phone help distribute weight more evenly across the hand. They can also double as a stand to prop up your phone while watching videos.

If your hands throb after a long day of screen time, stretch them daily. Flex the wrist by tilting your palm towards and away from you, pulling and pushing down gently with the other hand. Dr O’Shaughnessy also recommended flexing each finger and making small circles with your thumbs.

For pain at the base of the thumb, place your hand flat on a surface and pull the thumb away from the other fingers, holding the position for about 30 seconds.

If aches, numbness, or tingling persist despite limiting screen time and using simple remedies like ice or pain relievers, see a doctor to rule out more serious conditions.

Constant phone use can exacerbate thumb arthritis or cause De Quervain’s tenosynovitis — sharp pain or swelling at the base of the thumb and wrist. It can also lead to carpal tunnel syndrome, caused by a pinched nerve, or trigger thumb, a painful catching sensation caused by an inflamed tendon.

It is easy to get trapped in an endless cycle of scrolling and swiping, but taking a quick, intentional break to adjust posture can make a significant difference.

"Our hands were not designed to use phones all day long," said Dr Eugene Tsai, an orthopaedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai. "For us to use phones safely, we have to be kind to our hands."