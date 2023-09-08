DeTect: Surgical strike in Pak media report false

NEW DELHI: A front page report dated August 22 of a leading Hindi daily claimed the Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike on Pakistan once again. The Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit denied a surgical strike had taken place as per claims. The media entity falsely reported India carried out a surgical strike on Pakistan’s side of the border. The army denied this claim outright. The outlet updated the article on the same day, making a number of changes and removing the words “surgical strike” from the headline.