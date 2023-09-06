Begin typing your search...

Detect: Sunny slamming BCCI for 'politicizing cricket' fake clip

BCCI has let India down and tonight’s results are a testimony of it.” This was tweeted from a handle named Hassan

6 Sep 2023
Detect: Sunny slamming BCCI for 'politicizing cricket' fake clip
NEW DELHI: After the Indo-Pak game on Sept 2 got abandoned, a purported statement on TV by Sunil Gavaskar went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Gavaskar reportedly said, “It should be a matter of utter shame for us as Indians for politicizing, ruining and basically hijacking this beautiful game of cricket.

BCCI has let India down and tonight’s results are a testimony of it.” This was tweeted from a handle named Hassan (@hi__hassan), leading son Rohan Gavaskar to declare that the statement attributed to his father was fabricated.

When fact-checked, the channel denied and put out a tweet refuting the claim.

WorldSportsIndiaPakistanSunil GavaskarBCCI
DTNEXT Bureau

