Detect: Sunny slamming BCCI for ‘politicizing cricket’ fake clip

NEW DELHI: After the Indo-Pak game on Sept 2 got abandoned, a purported statement on TV by Sunil Gavaskar went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Gavaskar reportedly said, “It should be a matter of utter shame for us as Indians for politicizing, ruining and basically hijacking this beautiful game of cricket.

BCCI has let India down and tonight’s results are a testimony of it.” This was tweeted from a handle named Hassan (@hi__hassan), leading son Rohan Gavaskar to declare that the statement attributed to his father was fabricated.

When fact-checked, the channel denied and put out a tweet refuting the claim.