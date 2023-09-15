DeTect: Shia rally held in Delhi ahead of G20 not a violation

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the recently concluded G20 summit, a clip depicting a rally by Shia Muslims in New Delhi has gone viral.

Users flagged off security concerns with regard to foreign dignitaries arriving in the city for the meet.

It was implied the rally was taken out without permission. AltNews found that on Sept 5, Delhi Traffic Police took to X to issue an advisory in view of the community observing Chehlum in Delhi. The procession, part of the traditional event was taken out with due permission from Delhi police.