DeTect: Pro-Pak slogan not raised in Owaisi’s Jharkhand rally

spoke in favour of his party’s by-election candidate Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi. A viral video claimed someone had raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during the speech.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Sep 2023 2:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-09 02:30:52.0  )
NEW DELHI: On August 30, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a rally in Dumri, Jharkhand, spoke in favour of his party’s by-election candidate Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi. A viral video claimed someone had raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during the speech.

Rizvi was later booked for the alleged sloganeering. Media outlets also reported but on fact-checking, it was found while Owaisi was praising his fellow AIMIM worker and Jharkhand state president Mohammed Shakir, somebody hailed “Shakir Saab Zindabad”.

WorldAIMIM chiefAsaduddin Owaisiparty’s by-electionMd Abdul Mobin Rizvi‘Pakistan Zindabad’
DTNEXT Bureau

