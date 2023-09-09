DeTect: Pro-Pak slogan not raised in Owaisi’s Jharkhand rally

NEW DELHI: On August 30, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a rally in Dumri, Jharkhand, spoke in favour of his party’s by-election candidate Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi. A viral video claimed someone had raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during the speech.

Rizvi was later booked for the alleged sloganeering. Media outlets also reported but on fact-checking, it was found while Owaisi was praising his fellow AIMIM worker and Jharkhand state president Mohammed Shakir, somebody hailed “Shakir Saab Zindabad”.