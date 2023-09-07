DeTect: No, ISRO chief didn’t visit RSS office post moon landing

NEW DELHI: A 9-second clip featuring Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somanath went viral on social media with the claim that he visited the Bengaluru office of the RSS after Chandrayaan.

But fact checking of the captioned clip of RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale proved to be an old clip from July, where Somanath was felicitated at the office of the NGO, Rashtrotthana Parishat, and not the RSS office in Bengaluru.