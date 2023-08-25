Begin typing your search...

DeTect: No AIIMS launched in Darbhanga yet, as PM claimed

ByEditorialEditorial|25 Aug 2023 3:54 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-25 03:55:04.0  )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of tension prevailing between the Centre and Bihar regarding the construction of AIIMS Darbhanga, a video has gone viral.

The two-week-old video features PM Modi remarking during an online address that “A new AIIMS has been opened with our planning, till Darbhanga in Bihar, so that people do not have to travel hundreds of kilometers for treatment.”

AltNews ran a check and found that the Centre has not even approved the land provided by the Bihar government for Darbhanga AIIMS.

AIIMS DarbhangaPM ModiBiharBihar government
Editorial

