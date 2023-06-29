DeTect: Did 220 cr people get free Covid vaccine in India?

In a recent tweet, the BJP’s official handle claimed that 220 crore people in India had been inoculated against coronavirus for free. Alongside a graphic, the tweet said, “Did you ever think it was possible that 220 crore people would get vaccinated for free?” The tweet was later deleted. In reality, the first dose reached the highest number of people — 103 crore. This figure of 220 crore is not the number of people inoculated, but of the number of total doses of the vaccine that were administered, including the second and booster shots.



First published on www.altnews.in