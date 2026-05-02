Destabilising developments: Who really has the cards? Trump, Iran or AI?

Would somebody please tell me when it’s poker night at the Trump White House, because I’d really like a seat at that table?

Trump is betting that by blockading Iran to prevent it from exporting its oil he can force Tehran to negotiate on his terms. But some experts think Iran has enough income and can store enough oil to hold out for at least several months.

Meanwhile, Iran is betting that by choking off the Strait of Hormuz and driving up gasoline and food prices for Americans and all their allies Trump will eventually act in accord with his TACO label: Trump Always Chickens Out.

This is painful to watch. Trump and Tehran are each saying: “I will hold my breath until you turn blue.” We’ll see who gasps first.

The real question is: How in the world has Iran’s regime lasted this long two months against the combined military might of Israel and America? The answer: Trump does not understand how much asymmetric warfare has reshaped geopolitics in just the last few years.