Desert storm: Iran's water weapon against the Gulf

Since the 1970s, the Gulf countries have embraced fossil-fuel-powered solutions to acute water scarcity. Today, the region produces more than 40% of the world’s desalinated water across over 400 plants. It is difficult to overstate their dependence on desalination, which provides 99% of drinking water supplies in Qatar, more than 90% in Bahrain and Kuwait, 86% in Oman, 70% in Saudi Arabia, and 42% in the United Arab Emirates.

When the US and Israel first attacked Iran, they targeted the country’s military sites and leadership. But on March 7, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US of committing a “blatant and desperate crime” by attacking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island. “Attacking Iran’s infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences,” he added, noting that the US, not Iran, set this precedent.