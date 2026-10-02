Depression during pregnancy could be related with child's risk of neurodevelopmental disorder: Study

The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, followed more than 1,67,000 children born in Wales between 2009 and 2016 until 2022, using medical and school records.

Children of women who received antidepressant treatment had higher rates of neurodevelopmental disorders, compared to women with untreated depression.

However, the results could be affected by the fact that women with more severe depression are more likely to be prescribed antidepressants, the researchers said.

Further, when comparing treated depression, untreated depression and antidepressant exposure without depression, the analysis showed that antidepressant exposure was associated with an additional 6.3 cases per 100 children of those not exposed to depression, and an additional 2.9 cases per 100 children of those exposed to depression.