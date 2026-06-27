Depleting Resources: The tide is turning against Russia

This is all the more true because the bills are piling up. To be sure, the Iran war briefly improved Russia’s fiscal outlook. According to Russia’s government, buyers were paying $95 per barrel for Russian oil in April and $86 in May — double the average of the first two months of 2026 ($43) and much higher than the price assumed in the Russian government budget ($59). Citing higher oil prices, the International Monetary Fund in April raised its forecast for Russia’s 2026 GDP growth by 0.3%, bringing it to 1.1%.

But this boost was only temporary, and it could not offset the war’s massive drain on Russia’s coffers. Putin has already been forced to raise taxes, compounding the pressure on Russia’s ailing economy. GDP declined by 0.2% year on year in the first quarter of 2026. With Russia planning austerity measures, its economic performance is set to deteriorate further. Russia’s own government expects GDP to grow by only 0.4% this year. This will hardly improve morale.

Against this backdrop, it would be in Putin’s best interest to return to the negotiating table in an effort to freeze the conflict. But there is no guarantee that he will, not least because he might not fully grasp the situation Russia is in. After all, the country has no independent press, and Putin’s advisers surely avoid delivering bad news to him. When Putin insists that Ukraine is on the brink of defeat — as he has done many times since the war began — he is probably trying to manipulate the public, but he might also believe it, at least partly.

This is the classic autocrats’ trap. When power is centralised and dissent is stifled, the gap between the dictator’s perception of reality and the situation on the ground widens. This leads to unpredictable and often disastrous decisions — like sustaining a war that you can neither win nor afford.