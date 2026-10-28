Dementia not a normal part of ageing, early recognition key: experts

With India's ageing population expanding, early recognition of dementia is crucial to ensure timely assessment, identify treatable conditions, plan appropriate care and support families dealing with the progressive condition, they said.

Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, consultant in geriatric medicine at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, said families should pay attention when an older person begins showing persistent changes in memory, behaviour or everyday functioning.

“Occasionally forgetting where you placed your spectacles or taking longer to recall a name can occur with normal ageing. Dementia is different. Repeatedly asking the same question within minutes, forgetting an important conversation, getting lost in a familiar neighbourhood or struggling with routine household tasks are warning signs,” he said.

Unexplained financial mistakes, difficulty managing medicines, language problems and unusual suspicion, irritability or apathy also warrant medical evaluation, Bhatti said.

Dr Shelly Dutta, Associate Professor, Medicine, at RML Hospital said families should look for a pattern of progressive changes rather than judge memory problems by an isolated incident.

“An important distinction is whether forgetfulness begins to interfere with a person's ability to manage everyday life. If someone who has independently handled household responsibilities for years suddenly struggles with familiar tasks, repeatedly misses appointments or cannot manage routine financial transactions, the family should seek medical advice,” Dutta said.

She emphasised that stigma and the tendency to attribute all cognitive changes to old age could delay diagnosis and make caregiving more difficult.

“Families should approach the person with patience and dignity, avoid confrontation and document the changes they observe. A relative who knows the person well can provide valuable information during a medical consultation. Early assessment also gives families time to understand the condition, discuss safety and plan long-term support,” Dutta said.