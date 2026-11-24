The analysis reviewed nearly 78,000 diagnostic investigations among men in this age group over six months and identified more than 13,000 abnormal or critical findings across cardiology, pathology and radiology services.

Nearly 46% of cardiac investigations reported abnormal findings, while over 20% of chest X-rays showed abnormalities. Around 2% of pathology investigations yielded critical results requiring immediate medical attention, according to the analysis by Mahajan Imaging and Labs.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of the chain and mentor of the FICCI Health Services Committee, said men often put professional and family responsibilities ahead of their health, leaving several conditions undiagnosed. The high share of abnormal cardiac findings reinforced the importance of routine screening, he said, adding that early detection could enable timely intervention and help prevent complications such as heart attacks and strokes.