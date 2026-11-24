NEW DELHI: A Delhi NCR-based diagnostic laboratory network has flagged a high number of abnormal health findings among men aged 30 and above, underlining the need for regular preventive check-ups, as conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver often develop without noticeable symptoms.
The analysis reviewed nearly 78,000 diagnostic investigations among men in this age group over six months and identified more than 13,000 abnormal or critical findings across cardiology, pathology and radiology services.
Nearly 46% of cardiac investigations reported abnormal findings, while over 20% of chest X-rays showed abnormalities. Around 2% of pathology investigations yielded critical results requiring immediate medical attention, according to the analysis by Mahajan Imaging and Labs.
Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of the chain and mentor of the FICCI Health Services Committee, said men often put professional and family responsibilities ahead of their health, leaving several conditions undiagnosed. The high share of abnormal cardiac findings reinforced the importance of routine screening, he said, adding that early detection could enable timely intervention and help prevent complications such as heart attacks and strokes.
The analysis also found that the positivity rate among cardiac investigations rose with age, from 11% among men aged 30-40 to 15% in the 40-50 group and 20% among those above 50.
Dr Prabhat Kumar, senior consultant, internal medicine, Kailash Hospital and Neuro Institute, said men in their 30s should not wait for symptoms to appear before seeking preventive healthcare.
Regular assessments, including blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar tests, lipid profile and kidney and liver function tests, could help identify potential health concerns at an early stage, he said. Prolonged sitting, inactivity, irregular eating habits, inadequate sleep, tobacco use and stress could further affect long-term health, Kumar said, adding that those with a family history of chronic conditions should be particularly mindful.
Cardiovascular and metabolic health warrant particular attention as men enter their 30s, the report said. A lipid profile helps assess cholesterol and triglyceride levels, while periodic blood pressure monitoring can help identify hypertension. Depending on individual risk factors, doctors may also recommend an electrocardiogram, echocardiography or treadmill test.
Screening for diabetes and prediabetes, which can go undetected for long periods, is also important, it said. Fasting blood glucose and HbA1c tests can help reveal abnormal blood sugar levels.
Kidney and liver health should also form part of preventive assessments. Kidney function tests, including serum creatinine and estimated glomerular filtration rate, can help assess kidney function, while the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio can detect early signs of kidney damage, the report noted. Liver function tests, abdominal ultrasound or FibroScan may be recommended to evaluate fatty liver disease, depending on clinical findings.
Nutritional health often goes overlooked. A hemogram, vitamin B12 and vitamin D3 assessments, along with thyroid function tests, can help investigate persistent fatigue, weakness and low energy, where clinically indicated.
The report emphasised that the nature and frequency of diagnostic investigations should depend on an individual's age, family history, lifestyle and existing medical conditions, with screening schedules guided by healthcare professionals.
Press Trust of India