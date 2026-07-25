Defying court, reason: Trump tariffs become a game of Whack-a-Mole

That includes hockey sticks, a product that serves as both a symbol of Canada and possibly a visual of what will happen to prices as well. The tariffs do not apply to critical imports, such as oil or potash, but those too could become more expensive should Ottawa decide to retaliate.

The president is, in effect, resurrecting a misguided strategy that harms our economy and further undercuts longstanding trade partnerships. The average rate for all US trade partners is set to rise to nearly 13% by autumn below the April 2025 “Liberation Day” levels, but still damaging.

Tariffs, as everyone outside the administration seems to know, are taxes paid on imported goods. Retailers such as Walmart pay them and typically pass a portion of the cost along to consumers. At their current levels, these taxes will slow economic growth as prices rise, people buy less and cost the average American family around $1,100 annually.

One reasonable question to ask is why, in the months leading up to the midterm elections, with most Americans reporting affordability as their top concern and fuel prices at $4 a gallon, the administration remains fixated on policies that feed inflation.