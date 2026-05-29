Deepseek moment: China's long march to tech supremacy

What many see as a sudden leap forward is really the predictable result of long-term planning and statecraft, all guided by the understanding that technological power rests on fundamental research and strong institutions. With five universities among the world’s top 40, and 35 in the top 500, Chinese institutions will almost certainly come to rival the likes of Oxford, MIT, Harvard, and Cambridge. Their entry into the global top ten is a matter of when, not if.

China’s R&D prowess has been visible in research output, patents, PhDs, and critical technologies for years, even as many investors, commentators, and policymakers continued to dismiss it. The “DeepSeek moment” was a case in point. The launch of a Chinese large language model with capabilities similar to those from the leading US labs looked like a fluke, when in fact it was the downstream outcome of years of accumulated research capacity in China’s AI ecosystem.