Deep time: Clues in Australia confirm Earth's oldest crater

In places, they preserve the rounded forms of pillow basalts — lava that erupted underwater and cooled on an ancient sea floor. The same rock record holds some of the earliest widely accepted evidence for life on Earth. But looking closely at some surfaces, one finds fine lines fanning through the rock. These are shatter cones, the frozen signature of a meteorite shock wave and the clearest sign that something from space once struck Earth.

When our team first reported these rocks in 2025, we suggested they were part of an ancient impact crater at the ironically named North Pole Dome. But one difficult question remained: exactly how old was the impact? In our new study, published in Geology, we used tiny mineral clocks inside the damaged rocks to show that the impact most likely happened 3.024 billion years ago. That makes North Pole Dome the oldest known impact structure on Earth, and the only recognised impact crater from the Archean, the period between 4 and 2.5 billion years ago.