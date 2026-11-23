Over the next 90 years, only small, immature specimens were ever found in the shallow waters around the island. Scientists could only wonder where all the adult populations of S. howeanum had gone. We’ve finally solved this mystery. Using underwater cameras, we discovered vast seaweed forests near Lord Howe Island at depths of 20-38 metres. Our study suggests these deepwater habitats could act as refuges for seaweed, particularly as climate change warms the oceans.

As ocean temperatures rise, the world’s seaweed forests are shrinking. In places such as Tasmania and Northern California, kelp forests have declined by 95%. Marine heatwaves and ocean warming are the main drivers, along with invasive, seaweed-eating sea urchins.

Seaweed forests provide vital habitat and food for many marine species, including reef fish, seadragons and abalone.

In 2022, our team helped monitor several marine parks around Lord Howe Island, about 600 kilometres off Australia’s eastern coast, using baited remote underwater video systems to film shelf habitats 20-50 metres below the surface.