MATTHEW REES & NATHAN KNOTT
Atangle of long, caramel-coloured seaweed. That’s what botanist AHS Lucas found in 1935 while conducting research near Lord Howe Island, a World Heritage-listed site. Lucas collected large adult specimens of this previously unidentified seaweed and named it Sargassum howeanum.
Over the next 90 years, only small, immature specimens were ever found in the shallow waters around the island. Scientists could only wonder where all the adult populations of S. howeanum had gone. We’ve finally solved this mystery. Using underwater cameras, we discovered vast seaweed forests near Lord Howe Island at depths of 20-38 metres. Our study suggests these deepwater habitats could act as refuges for seaweed, particularly as climate change warms the oceans.
As ocean temperatures rise, the world’s seaweed forests are shrinking. In places such as Tasmania and Northern California, kelp forests have declined by 95%. Marine heatwaves and ocean warming are the main drivers, along with invasive, seaweed-eating sea urchins.
Seaweed forests provide vital habitat and food for many marine species, including reef fish, seadragons and abalone.
In 2022, our team helped monitor several marine parks around Lord Howe Island, about 600 kilometres off Australia’s eastern coast, using baited remote underwater video systems to film shelf habitats 20-50 metres below the surface.
After our first day of surveys, we reviewed the footage and noticed something unusual. At one monitored site, the oncebare seafloor was blanketed in a thick forest of tall seaweed. As we surveyed other sites, we kept finding dense seaweed forests. This piqued our curiosity, so we sent seaweed specimens to Gerald Kraft, an algal expert. Back in the lab, Kraft identified two species: Sargassum spinuligerum and Sargassum howeanum.
The S. howeanum specimens were adult plants up to 72 cm long. They also had fruiting bodies, or receptacles: finger-like, specialised structures used for reproduction. This revealed the source of adult S. howeanum, solving the 90-year mystery.
AHS Lucas never recorded how he collected his specimens, but he likely used a deepwater dredge at similar depths.
Analysing earlier video surveys from 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022, we found the area covered by Sargassum forests grew 22 times between 2009 and 2022.
Sea surface temperatures at Lord Howe Island have risen by about 0.2°C each decade since 1985. But satellite data suggests temperatures at depths of 20-50 metres were cooler in the lead-up to 2022 than in earlier survey years. These cooler waters may have boosted the growth and expansion of Sargassum forests.
Our observations suggest deep, cooler habitats at Lord Howe Island may serve as seaweed havens as the planet warms. Such depth refugia are less exposed to rising temperatures and to overgrazing by tropical herbivorous fish moving poleward, which commonly afflicts shallower ecosystems.
In the case of S. howeanum forests, they may even help us solve the occasional environmental mystery.
Rees is Research Scientist in Marine Ecology, Wollongong University; Knot tis Researcher, Marine Ecology, UN SW The Conversation