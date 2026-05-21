De-extention step: Biotech firm hatches live chicks in artificial eggshells

Twenty-six baby chickens, ranging from a few days to several months old, were born from a 3D-printed lattice structure that mimics an eggshell, according to Colossal Biosciences.Colossal previously announced it had genetically engineered living animals to resemble extinct species, including mice with long hair like the woolly mammoth and wolf pups that take after dire wolves.

Colossal CEO Ben Lamm said the artificial egg technology could one day be scaled up to genetically tweak living birds to resemble New Zealand’s extinct South Island giant moa, whose eggs are 80 times the size of a chicken’s and would be difficult for any modern bird to lay. "We wanted to build something that nature has done a pretty good job of developing and make it better and scalable and even more efficient," Lamm said.Independent scientists say the technology, while impressive, lacks some components to be truly considered an artificial egg.