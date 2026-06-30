Data gap: Counting the nation, missing the margins

For more than three decades, the NFHS has functioned as far more than a statistical exercise; it has served as a crucial instrument for understanding the changing social realities of India. Successive rounds of the survey have documented improvements in maternal health, child survival, sanitation, and healthcare access, while simultaneously exposing persistent challenges such as malnutrition, anaemia, gender disparities, and unequal access to public services.

The NFHS-6 fact sheets indicate improvements in several indicators relating to maternal healthcare, immunisation, child nutrition, institutional deliveries, and digital access. These findings have been widely interpreted as evidence of developmental progress and expanding access to welfare services. However, development is not simply a matter of aggregate improvement. National averages often conceal significant disparities across regions, social groups, and economic categories. A decline in child malnutrition at the national level, for example, does not necessarily mean that all communities have benefited equally. Likewise, improvements in healthcare utilisation do not automatically reveal who continues to face barriers in accessing quality healthcare. This is particularly important in a society marked by deep inequalities. The question, therefore, is not simply whether certain indicators have improved, but whether the available data allow us to understand who is benefiting and who remains excluded.