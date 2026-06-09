Data driven: M&E powers TN to second spot in SDG index

TN-HMIS captures health data and monitors indicators of maternal health, antenatal care, institutional delivery and other associated maternal health parameters. This has directly resulted in a reduced infant mortality rate. Further, M&E tools such as the Poshan Tracker, a dynamic mobile-based application, help identify stunting, wasting and underweight prevalence among children under five years of age. This enables service providers to deliver targeted services aimed at children in Anganwadis and other pre-schools.

Evidently, stunting among children under 5 years of age (low height for age) reduced from 31 to 25, wasting (low weight for height) from 22 to 15 and underweight (low weight for age) from 30 to 22. This historical evidence is a testament to the effectiveness of M&E in bringing desired results and outcomes (NFHS-5, 2019-21). This drastic reduction in child malnutrition demonstrates how continuous monitoring can translate into better health outcomes. Likewise, Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) per one lakh live births stands at 54 (NFHS-5), compared to the national average of 97, making it the fifth best in the country. The positive outcome comes from the active use of PICME by the Tamil Nadu Health System.