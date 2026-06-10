Da Vinci: Five centuries on, Leonardo’s ferry eases Italian commute

Called “Leonardo’s Ferry”, the mechanism of the so-called reaction ferry was designed five centuries ago and immortalised by the Renaissance genius himself in a drawing preserved in Windsor Castle’s Royal Collection outside of London. It is the last remaining of its kind along the Adda River, which extends from the Alps to the Po River in the Lombardy region.

“This is a mean of transport that has been here for 500 years and has always connected the two banks of the Adda,” said Massimo Zoia, one of the volunteer ferrymen who operates the vessel. “And now it has returned to its original purpose: connecting two populations living on different banks of a river.”