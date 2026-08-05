Cyber Security: Quantum era — Securing India’s digital future

UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, and the entire stack of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) — the architecture behind India’s digital decade — were built on cryptographic assumptions that will eventually be refuted by a sufficiently powerful quantum computer. It is a hard fact. The more intriguing question is what India does with the coming years, a challenge it is exceptionally well-positioned to address.

Run on a fault-tolerant quantum computer, Shor’s algorithm can solve the discrete-logarithm problem underlying elliptic-curve cryptography and factor large primes in RSA. These two public-key encryption families currently secure roughly 90% of internet traffic, including Aadhaar and UPI.

Fortunately, solutions exist. Standardised, tested, quantum-resistant algorithms are available today, years before experts expect cryptographically relevant quantum computers to emerge. Solving this is not about waiting for a scientific breakthrough; it is an engineering and coordination task — precisely the kind India’s digital infrastructure institutions have consistently resolved at an unmatched scale.

Urgency also works in India's favour. Under "harvest now, decrypt later" schemes, encrypted data collected today remains vulnerable until systems migrate. Every channel upgraded today eliminates that exposure window forever. Early migration is not merely defensive; it is a cybersecurity investment whose value grows with each year the transformation is underway.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in April 2023 with an outlay of Rs 6,003.65 crore through 2031, the National Quantum Mission rests on four thematic hubs: Quantum Computing at IISc, Quantum Communication at IIT-Madras with C-DOT, Sensing at IIT Bombay, and Materials at IIT-Delhi.

In February 2026, the Department of Science and Technology’s Task Force issued a national quantum-safe roadmap. This phased migration adopts the algorithms finalised by the US, mandating full post-quantum cryptography resilience in critical infrastructure with strict timelines.

The Department report focuses on cryptographic inventories, crypto-agility, and procurement mandates, treating nationwide migration as a delivery problem with a deadline rather than an open-ended research project. Consequently, India is now among the few nations with a formalised post-quantum cryptography transition plan, alongside the US, UK, EU, and Australia.