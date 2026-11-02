Cyber Heist: Binance’s $6.3 bn hack signals risky new era

Now that number looks paltry.

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, set an unwanted record Thursday, losing $6.3 billion to hackers in an eye-popping attack that highlighted the deep vulnerabilities in crypto’s financial infrastructure.

For years, the industry has struggled to prevent thefts. Now, the risks are becoming even more extreme as attackers use artificial intelligence and other advanced techniques to steal funds and launder them quickly, crypto analysts and security experts said.

The Binance attacker used “laundering patterns we have not seen before,” the crypto analytics firm Chainalysis wrote in a blog post Friday. “Thousands of transactions in a short period suggest that the attackers are using automation to obscure the trail of funds.”

The details of how Binance was breached are still coming into focus. Both Chainalysis and TRM Labs, another analytics firm, attributed the hack to North Korea, which has targeted crypto companies for years. Binance initially said the attacker appeared to have compromised a laptop belonging to one of its engineers, before clarifying that further investigation had uncovered “additional points of breach.”

Binance has promised to make customers whole and said it had set aside more than $6.3 billion in company funds to cover the losses. (Binance processes billions of dollars in transactions every day.) Of the total that was stolen, $3 billion has been frozen by other companies, including Circle and Tether, two large issuers of digital coins that can stop the movement of stolen funds.

That means North Korea won’t have access to those coins, and Binance said it was working on recovering them. But the hackers have already moved $2.4 billion in crypto “beyond any issuer’s reach,” according to TRM.

Those losses may be only the beginning, as the crypto world reckons with an era of fast-evolving hacking techniques and growing risks. Even as President Donald Trump has endorsed the industry and sought to bring it into the mainstream, some crypto firms still struggle with the basic work of any financial company — keeping customer money safe.