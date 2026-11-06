Cyber Defence: After reinventing maths, can AI fix software bugs?

But the implications extend well beyond academia. Using similar techniques, Silicon Valley is now building AI systems that aim to eliminate dangerous flaws, or "bugs", in the world's software. Just as AI can prove a maths problem, it can, at least in theory, prove an application bug-free. This effort, which scientists call "software verification", is vital as the internet faces its biggest cybersecurity threat in decades. Now that leading AI systems can hack into software by identifying and exploiting its flaws with stunning speed, the world needs a new breed of AI that can remove them.

Truth, a new Palo Alto startup, is among the companies building this technology. Like the startups Axiom and Logical Intelligence and labs such as Anthropic and OpenAI, it hopes to verify the world's software using a specialised programming language called Lean, the tool that lets AI solve million-dollar maths problems.

"It is possible to do something that was not possible before," said Clark Barrett, a Stanford University professor and co-founder and co-chief executive of &Truth. "You've seen what has happened in mathematics — proving these massive open conjectures. We can apply the same formal methods to verifying software."