Crude market: Brace for the inevitable oil bust

They needn’t be: oil’s big bust is coming. The stage is set for a price crash, and not the kind that would benefit President Trump before the midterm elections.

Oil busts happen first in drips, then in blowouts. In March, at the industry’s annual jamboree in Houston, executives celebrated how the Trump administration had simplified their lives. Regulatory approvals that used to take years were being waved through in days. Exploration and production were booming, and the price surge from war was plumping profits. Oil traders were feasting on the volatility.

Older heads, however, recalled a darker era. In early 1986, oil prices fell from roughly $30 a barrel to $10 after Saudi Arabia decided to flood the market to punish OPEC members flouting production limits. The combination of a US slump and the collapse in global crude prices dragged Houston into its own version of the Great Depression.

Pawnshops, bursting with furs and Rolexes, had to turn away consigners. In the evening, sunlight shone through empty skyscrapers, unfiltered by occupants or furniture. Former Texas governor John Connally filed for bankruptcy, selling his possessions at auction. The psychological scars were deep and lasting.