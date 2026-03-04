Crony capitalism: Tariff problem: Not rates, but corruption

What’s worse, these new tariffs will enable more preference-peddling on the part of Trump and his administration, tilting the economic playing field toward large and well-connected businesses. Trump still has plenty of tariff-setting authorities to exercise, and he has shown that he will play favourites when given the chance.

To some extent, businesses always seek to curry favour with legislators and government officials. But ideally, they would spend little time and money doing so. Pouring resources into lobbying, or potentially even bribery, diverts resources away from productive investments and toward supplication, which can hurt the economy — and change the nature of competition itself. When companies’ profits depend on political connections, smaller firms lose out, and the market can’t adequately reward risk-taking, entrepreneurship and innovation. The overall result is weaker economic growth.