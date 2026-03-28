Credibility problem: Where have all the allies gone?

The prevailing wisdom is that Trump faces a credibility problem: having spent years insulting allies, he finds they will not rally when he needs them. That is true, but superficial, as though a structural collapse could be caused by wounded feelings. Something more fundamental is at work.

Consider what the refusals actually say. Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius put it plainly: “This is not our war; we did not start it.” France, Spain, Italy, and Japan responded similarly. These governments are not simply nursing grudges. They are pointing out that Trump launched a war without consulting them, a war that is already costing them dearly – oil above $100 a barrel, insurance markets frozen, supply chains disrupted, forces exposed to Iranian retaliation – and now demands they bear its military risks as well.

It is as if Trump failed to pay for fire insurance and then filed a claim for a blaze he set, without warning the neighbourhood. Now the neighbours are applying his own logic.