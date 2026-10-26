Crave crisis: African bats face survival threat as habitats vanish

Several studies have modelled how climate change affects vertebrate distributions. However, little is known about bats from tropical and subtropical regions, especially in Africa.

Bats are particularly sensitive to environmental changes due to slow reproductive rates, dependence on stable roosts, and sensitivity to climatic extremes affecting insect availability. They need suitable foraging landscapes and caves for roosting. Research has examined how climate change affects bats, but it has overlooked a key fact: cave-dependent bats cannot survive in climatically suitable areas without access to suitable roosts.

Even if a future landscape has the right temperature and rainfall, it is useless if there is nowhere to roost. What happens when places with the right climate lack caves?

Having studied bats since 2017, I have spent much of my research career investigating their ecology and habitat dependence. This experience led me to question where climate change might push wildlife, and whether Africa’s cave-dwelling bats can find somewhere to live as the climate changes.

My co-author Mark Keith and I built a model combining future climate conditions with the availability of caves and rocky roosting habitats across sub-Saharan Africa. We used cave-dwelling long-fingered bats (Miniopteridae) as our study group. Found widely across Africa, they depend heavily on caves and commonly occur alongside other cave-dwelling bat species.