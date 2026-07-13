Court Return: Why Serena Williams reminds us to try

“Well, it’s summer. The kids aren’t in school, so it’s a perfect time to get out there — just have fun and see what happens,” she said. “I don’t have anything to prove.”

As thrilling as it’s been lately to be a New Yorker in Knicks land, Williams does something more specific: She makes me want to show up for myself. This feeling grew during the final act of her career, beginning around her 2017 maternity leave — after winning the Australian Open while two months pregnant — when she spoke openly about the unfair cost she paid to start a family versus her male peers.

My affection grew when she returned in 2018 and advocated for rule changes, making it easier for tennis moms to return. It solidified when she admitted her heart desired one final major title to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 — and then I watched as she made consecutive major finals in 2018 and 2019, lost them both, and finally began “evolving away” from tennis in 2022.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she wrote in a Vogue essay announcing her retirement. “If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family.” It felt like she left something on the table.

The scene I replay most often is Williams consoling a heartbroken Naomi Osaka after the controversial 2018 US Open final. Williams had been penalised a game after a dispute with the umpire, yet her post-match exchange with Osaka was a master class in class.