Could My Patients Benefit From Psychedelics?

We gave her meds to calm her, meds so she would sleep, anything to bring her — and perhaps us — relief. Slowly, they kicked in. Her eyes closed. She appeared more peaceful. But I wondered whether we could have done something more for her than to blunt her consciousness.

A growing body of research suggests that psychedelics — psilocybin in particular — can ease the existential terror and despair that so often accompany dying. Psilocybin, the active compound in “magic” mushrooms, acts on the brain’s serotonin receptors to produce a few hours of altered perception and, in some people, profound shifts in how they understand themselves and their lives. Researchers believe the drug briefly makes the brain more flexible, making patients more receptive to the therapy that comes along with it. This summer, the Food and Drug Administration finalized its guidance on how psychedelic drugs should be studied. The FDA could decide whether to approve psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression as soon as early next year.

But this research has not made its way to my patients — not into the ICU, and barely into the hospital at all. I don’t think that’s only because our sickest patients are too sick or unstable to safely take part, nor is it because research on psychedelics requires a hefty infrastructure that many hospitals don’t have. I think there is something else at play here. Medicine has developed many tools for suppressing suffering, but fewer for cultivating meaning or peace.

Since 2016, when researchers gave psilocybin to patients with life-threatening cancer as part of early landmark studies, a small but consistent body of trials has found that psilocybin gives patients something clinicians rarely get to offer: improvements in patients’ reported sense of meaning, spiritual well-being and ability to face what’s coming. The patients in these and other psychedelic studies receive therapy sessions before and after taking the drug and are accompanied by trained mental health facilitators who can provide support during a four- to six-hour “trip,” when the patients are experiencing altered consciousness. Scientists are still working out exactly how psilocybin works. One hypothesis is that it temporarily disrupts some of the brain networks that tend to reinforce habitual patterns of thought, potentially making those patterns less rigid.

Some medical researchers have cautioned that the early enthusiasm for these drugs may be getting ahead of the science. The hardest problem for testing their efficacy is that psychedelic trials are almost impossible to blind: If you’ve taken psilocybin, you know it. Patients who know they’ve received something they’ve read could change their lives may feel better partly for that reason, or because of the dedicated therapy that comes with it — regardless of the drug. There have also been accounts of harm, such as persistent anxiety following psychedelic experiences, especially when the drugs are used outside of research settings.