Costly cloud: Cost of digital dependence

Then another thought crossed my mind: when did we become so dependent on a single technology company that losing access to one application could disrupt our entire working routine? And what is the financial and environmental cost of that dependence?

We regularly discuss sustainability in terms of reducing plastic, cutting carbon emissions and consuming less energy. But the digital systems we rely on every day also have huge environmental consequences.

Perhaps it is time to ask an uncomfortable question: can our digital economy really become sustainable when so much of it depends on a handful of technology companies?

The cloud may sound weightless, but it runs on data centres, electricity, cooling systems and hardware.

The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres consumed 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, around 1.5% of global demand. It projects that consumption could reach 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, largely driven by AI and other digital services. Technological progress can reduce emissions per task, while growth pushes overall demand higher.

Turkey’s Cop31 presidency released the voluntary Antalya artificial intelligence pledge in October. This pledge aims to encourage climate-responsible AI while acknowledging the energy and water demands of the technology.

The World Resources Institute, a global research organisation, welcomed the pledge’s direction but warned that voluntary commitments need stronger accountability mechanisms. Meanwhile, the International Telecommunication Union has scheduled a Cop31 event for November 16 on financing cleaner digital infrastructure, measuring emissions, and promoting durable, repairable and reusable electronics.

The message is important: sustainability cannot stop at greener electricity. It also concerns what technology organisations purchase, how long they keep it, and who pays for its environmental effects.