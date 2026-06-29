Cosmic Vortex: Direct wave from black hole collision confirms Einstein

The loudest black hole merger event on record was detected last year. Known as GW250114, this collision has now provided an exceptionally clear view of a newly formed black hole. Using this signal, my colleagues and I decoded a previously hidden part of the data, the so-called direct wave, which reveals how rotating black holes drag spacetime around them as they spin. Our research is published today in Nature.

According to Einstein’s theory of general relativity, extreme physics occurs just outside a black hole's event horizon — the boundary beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape. The theory predicts that a rotating black hole does not simply sit in space. Instead, it produces "frame dragging", an effect where the spacetime around the black hole is whirled around with it. Close enough to the horizon, it is impossible to remain still. It acts like a cosmic whirlpool; anything drifting too close is forced to turn, but instead of water, spacetime itself is being dragged.