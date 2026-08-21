Cosmic show: NASA crew finds auroras surpass solar eclipse views

That’s the word Wednesday from a pair of NASA astronauts living aboard the International Space Station for the past six months.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway told The Associated Press that the space station’s position prevented them from seeing totality during last week’s solar eclipse, but they still enjoyed a partial eclipse. They said they’ll try to catch next week’s lunar eclipse, too.

“We’re hoping for the best. It should be pretty awesome,” Hathaway said.

Meir said the best cosmic shows are auroras. The sun is coming off its busy season, making the northern and southern lights more dramatic and brilliant, she noted.