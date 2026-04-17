Cosmic fury: Scientists measure staggering power, speed of black hole jets

The group based its calculations on how much the jets were bent by the stellar wind as well as computer modelling.Until now, a black hole’s jet power had to be averaged over tens of thousands of years, the researchers said.Prabu said a key finding is that 10% of all the energy released as matter falls toward the black hole is carried away by the jets.On the skimpy side as black holes go, the one in Cygnus X-1 is continually pulling gases from its stellar playmate as they orbit one another.