Cosmic eye: NASA’s Roman telescope set to solve deep space secrets

Named after NASA’s first chief of astronomy and its first female executive, the mission honours Nancy Grace Roman, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 93. She made fundamental contributions to stellar physics and played a pivotal role in shaping space-based astronomy programmes.

The telescope is undergoing final preparations ahead of its launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in late August. Remarkably, it is running eight months ahead of schedule and under budget a rare achievement for a NASA flagship project.

While the James Webb space telescope focuses on individual cosmic objects in extraordinary detail, Roman is engineered to survey the sky at scale. Originally starting life as a spare spy satellite donated by a US intelligence agency, NASA fitted the observatory with two main instruments: the Wide Field Instrument and the Coronagraph.