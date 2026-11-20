Todd Underwood, a former Anthropic engineering leader, fielded a stream of calls in recent months from investment managers eager to gain his insider view of the artificial intelligence giant's business strategy before this week's initial public offering.
But few of the questions focused on what Underwood viewed as a crucial asset: Anthropic's unusual governance structure.
The company is set to become by far the most valuable company on the stock market with the legal designation of a public benefit corporation, or PBC. That status requires Anthropic to prioritise its corporate mission — to develop safe AI systems "for the long-term benefit of humanity" — alongside the customary sole focus on value for stockholders.
The company's public benefit mandate is guarded partly by a five-member "long-term benefit trust", which includes Ben Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve chair.
The company "will choose to do things in favour of safety rather than in favour of making money," said Underwood, who has been sought out by investors as a former employee for insights into the company. He added that he agreed with that focus but thought it might turn off some investors.
The offering sets up an important test as Anthropic goes from one of the world's most closely watched private companies to one of the most scrutinised.
Anthropic is expected to spend its first two years as a listed company asking investors for patience as it burns hundreds of billions of dollars on new chips and data centres. It also faces growing calls from AI safety advocates and some of its own employees to slow the pace of training new models.
On Wednesday, the company is expected to sell roughly $65 billion in shares, making it the second-largest IPO of the year after SpaceX's. It also has $26 billion of investments lined up from tech giants such as Nvidia and Microsoft.
Its expected market capitalisation, above $1.4 trillion, would make it 30 times as valuable as the next public benefit corporation that trades on the stock market, software maker Veeva Systems.
Anthropic was founded as a PBC in 2021 and formed its trust in 2023 to give the structure teeth, ensuring the company balances shareholder goals with its broader mission. The structure is taxed like any other corporation.
The trust comprises "financially disinterested" experts in economics, science and global health who own no Anthropic stock, the company said in its prospectus. The group has the power to appoint and remove several board members, authority typically given only to shareholders.
Adding to the unusual structure, the company spent the months leading up to its public offering locking in new authority for the executives who started the company nearly six years ago, according to securities filings.
It created a new class of shares this autumn for its unusually large co-founding team — seven executives, including CEO Dario Amodei — giving them 50.1% of voting control collectively. The founders can appoint other board members.
A founder-controlled board committee can also help overrule one of the trust's four board appointments, reducing its power, said Jesse Fried, a Harvard University law professor who has studied Anthropic's structure. The trust's authority was "watered down" as a result of the changes, but they don't "fundamentally change the governance of the company," he added.
Corporate governance experts said Anthropic's structure is unique when compared with other publicly traded companies. "I don't know if I can really compare it to anything else," said Douglas Chia, a senior fellow at Rutgers Law School who advises companies on corporate governance. "It's going to be an interesting experiment."
The Council of Institutional Investors, an advocacy group that represents public, union and corporate pension funds, has long criticised arrangements that give founders voting control disproportionate to their financial stakes. This year it wrote a letter voicing concern that SpaceX's listing gave founder Elon Musk dominant voting control.
The group will "wait and see" how Anthropic's structure plays out, said Glenn Davis, its executive director. The founders' immense voting power means "ultimately the founders are accountable to themselves," rather than shareholders, he added.
The layered structure could still challenge investors' understanding of the company, said Paul Abrahimzadeh, a senior partner at tech investment firm 1789 Capital.
Still, investor enthusiasm was inevitable despite the uncertainties, he added. "You have to own it. The question is at what price?”