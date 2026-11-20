But few of the questions focused on what Underwood viewed as a crucial asset: Anthropic's unusual governance structure.

The company is set to become by far the most valuable company on the stock market with the legal designation of a public benefit corporation, or PBC. That status requires Anthropic to prioritise its corporate mission — to develop safe AI systems "for the long-term benefit of humanity" — alongside the customary sole focus on value for stockholders.

The company's public benefit mandate is guarded partly by a five-member "long-term benefit trust", which includes Ben Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve chair.

The company "will choose to do things in favour of safety rather than in favour of making money," said Underwood, who has been sought out by investors as a former employee for insights into the company. He added that he agreed with that focus but thought it might turn off some investors.

The offering sets up an important test as Anthropic goes from one of the world's most closely watched private companies to one of the most scrutinised.

Anthropic is expected to spend its first two years as a listed company asking investors for patience as it burns hundreds of billions of dollars on new chips and data centres. It also faces growing calls from AI safety advocates and some of its own employees to slow the pace of training new models.

On Wednesday, the company is expected to sell roughly $65 billion in shares, making it the second-largest IPO of the year after SpaceX's. It also has $26 billion of investments lined up from tech giants such as Nvidia and Microsoft.