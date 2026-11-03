Cop31 engagement: Include Taiwan for effective global climate action

Taiwan has taken steps to embed circularity throughout the resource life cycle. Amendments to its Resource Circulation Promotion Act and Waste Disposal Act in 2026 strengthen the shift toward preventing waste at source, promoting sustainable product design, extending product lifespans, encouraging reuse, and recovering resources.

This transition is also creating economic opportunities. Taiwan has 69 listed companies operating in the circular economy, with combined annual revenue exceeding NT$1 trillion. Their performance illustrates how resource efficiency can support industrial innovation, strengthen supply-chain resilience, and create business opportunities while reducing environmental impacts.

The growing international emphasis on zero waste reinforces the importance of this approach. Waste prevention, circular material use, and sustainable production should be recognised as integral components of climate policy rather than treated as separate environmental concerns. Taiwan’s industrial experience can help other economies develop practical pathways toward more resource-efficient production and consumption.

Taiwan launched its carbon fee collection system in 2026, generating NT$4.97 billion to date for its Greenhouse Gas Management Fund. The fund supports the transition through subsidies, credit guarantees, and interest subsidies designed to encourage private investment in decarbonisation.

Taiwan is also advancing toward a domestic emissions trading system. Its carbon pricing framework has received international recognition, including inclusion in the United Kingdom’s list of qualifying carbon pricing mechanisms for its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. This development illustrates the importance of connecting domestic climate policies with evolving international frameworks.

At the same time, mitigation alone cannot protect communities from the consequences of a warming climate. Adaptation must become a central component of national planning, particularly as extreme heat places growing pressure on public health, urban infrastructure, and vulnerable populations.

Taiwan has begun cross-ministerial adaptation efforts based on an extreme-heat scenario of 40 degrees Celsius. Its National Green Canopy Program aims to strengthen urban forestry as part of the country’s climate-resilience infrastructure. By integrating LiDAR remote sensing, three-dimensional digital twin technology, and microclimate data, the program seeks to identify urban heat hotspots more accurately and develop interconnected green networks.

These initiatives demonstrate how technology, data, and coordinated governance can help communities prepare for climate risks. Sharing such experience through international climate mechanisms would enable Taiwan and its partners to learn from one another and develop more effective adaptation strategies.

The transition to a low-carbon economy must also be socially sustainable. Workers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and vulnerable communities may face disproportionate challenges as industries change and climate policies evolve. Without appropriate support, the costs of transition can undermine public confidence and widen existing inequalities.

Taiwan has incorporated the principle of a just transition into its net-zero agenda and is developing a national action plan following consultations with stakeholders across six major sectors. Through its Greenhouse Gas Management Fund, Taiwan is also providing support to affected workers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and vulnerable groups.

The climate crisis demands cooperation on a scale that no single country or economy can achieve alone. Taiwan has demonstrated its contributions through emissions reduction, carbon pricing, circular-economy development, climate adaptation, and international partnerships. Its experience in advanced manufacturing, technology, and global supply chains also provides opportunities to support wider efforts to accelerate the green transition.

Supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UNFCCC, COP31, and related technical mechanisms would enable its expertise and resources to contribute more directly to global climate goals.

The international community should uphold three principles: participate in dialogue, build consensus, and take action. Climate challenges demand greater cooperation, not exclusion. Giving Taiwan meaningful opportunities to participate would help advance a more inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient future for all.