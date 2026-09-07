Constitutional row: Can the Governor appoint personal counsel?

Article 361(2) explicitly bars criminal proceedings against him in any court during his term of office. Sub-clause (3) further specifies that no process for his arrest or imprisonment can be issued by any court while in office. Naturally, if a Governor has personal matters, nothing prevents him from engaging a private lawyer.

Following the demolition of the Babri Masjid (December 1992), the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, was summoned by the Supreme Court and penalised for contempt for failing to honour his undertaking to protect the structure — a sentence lasting till the rising of the court. Later, on the court's direction, a criminal case was launched against all those responsible for the demolition. Following the dismissal of the UP govt, to shield Kalyan Singh from the criminal trial, the BJP govt appointed him Governor of Rajasthan, granting him immunity under Article 361 for five years.

On September 2, the Lok Bhavan of Tamil Nadu issued an order appointing a Senior Advocate as Legal Advisor to Governor RV Arlekar. Taking effect immediately, the order was curiously signed by the Governor himself. It noted that the appointee's services would be purely pro bono, carrying no remuneration, salary, honorarium, or financial benefits, and that he would handle matters entrusted to him by the Governor from time to time. Although the post carries no fee, the appointee is entitled to travel within and outside Tamil Nadu with the Governor's specific approval, subject to orders of the Tamil Nadu government.

The central question is whether the Governor can appoint his own Legal Advisor, create a post through his own order, and whether such actions are constitutionally permissible.