Congenital deformity: Raccoon Jimothy’s short spine syndrome can affect dogs, too

When it is seen, it can be in wild or rescue animals – cases where the lineage is hard to map out and study.

What we can say is that the condition results in animals having normal limb length but significantly shorter spines. This gives them the appearance of having no neck and a short, round body. The normal length of the spine is compressed, and they can look almost spherical.

One notable example is an Instagram-famous dog named Tilly – sometimes known as “Tilly the Friendly Loaf”.

Tilly and Jimothy are clearly survivors.

It’s possible many animals that develop this condition in utero do not survive long; a lot depends on the degree of deformity and how it affects the spinal cord. Many might not live long in utero, or survive birth or the initial months of life.