Colonial plunder: Why Mamdani didn’t roll out red carpet for the royals

The World Cup was a few short months away. As he held a news conference on Monday to announce free fan events, he seemed giddy, putting on an accent to shout: “Bafana Bafana, goal for South Africa, goal for all Africa.”

When the subject of the royal visit came up, he refused to say what, if given the chance, he would say to the king privately, and he said brusquely that his attendance at a Sept. 11 memorial event would “be the extent of my meeting with the king.”