Collateral Damage: War’s unseen victims: India’s senior citizens

The continuing West Asia war is starting to adversely affect India, and particularly its senior citizens. India has deep economic links with the Gulf region. India imports over 80% to 85% of its crude oil, much of it from the Middle East. Around 9 million Indians work in Gulf countries, sending large remittances to India. Nearly 38% of India’s remittance inflows come from the Gulf nations.

Disruptions due to the ongoing conflict and the disruption of the supply chain have already pushed global oil prices upwards, weakening the rupee and increasing inflation risks. When we look at the factors adversely affecting the quality of life of senior citizens because of the recent upheavals in the Gulf region, there are some areas that predominantly impact daily life.