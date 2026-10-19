Collapsing glaciers: AI alerts can save Himalayan lives

Most people in the valley were not as fortunate. High above, a mass of rock and glacier ice, estimated at up to seven billion cubic feet, broke off the north face of Langtang Lirung, near the Nepal-China border, and thundered downhill. It is likely the largest glacier collapse recorded in the Himalayas.

More than 7,000 people are dead or missing, many buried under feet of debris. As Nepal mourns and begins rebuilding, it is confronting a grim reality: such a disaster could easily recur.

Climate change is causing Himalayan glaciers to retreat and permafrost to thaw, making the range increasingly unstable. What if mountain communities received warnings long before a glacier collapsed? International scientists could use artificial intelligence to monitor satellite imagery continuously, issuing alerts when warning signs appear. Building this system offers wealthy nations a way to help remedy climate disasters created largely by their disproportionate fossil fuel consumption.

Relocating vulnerable communities might seem the obvious choice, but river corridors most exposed to these hazards are also Nepal’s prime hydroelectric sites. At least a dozen hydropower projects were damaged or destroyed in this single event.

Nepal cannot easily forgo the revenue and power these rivers generate. Its per capita electricity consumption is among the lowest globally, and hydroelectricity remains its best vehicle for clean economic growth. The country aims to scale up its current 4,300 MW installed capacity to 30,000 MW by 2035. However, planning can no longer assume these valleys are safe. Every dam, tunnel, and workers’ camp constructed below a glacier is now a gamble against mountain stability, and the odds are shifting.