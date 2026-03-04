Cognitive resilience: Superagers’ brains have a special ability, finds study

A paper in the journal Nature provides a new potential explanation for this discrepancy, tapping into a hot debate in neuroscience: whether human brains can grow new neurons in adulthood, a phenomenon called neurogenesis.

The study found that so-called superagers — people 80 and older with the memory of someone 30 years younger — had roughly twice as many new neurons as older adults with normal memory and 2.5 times more than those with Alzheimer’s. Research focused on the hippocampus, the primary birthplace of new neurons.

“This paper shows biological proof that the ageing brain is plastic,” said Tamar Gefen, an associate professor at Northwestern University.