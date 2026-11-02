Cognitive debt: Why it could be a bad idea to get AI to flirt for you

After all, you have the power of AI at your fingertips. Why not use it to come up with something fun and interesting to say?

Yet many of us might hesitate in this scenario. Researchers have already warned of “cognitive debt” – students can use AI to write excellent assignments, but then fail miserably in final exams because they remember nothing. No one would want to show up to a date unable to recall anything they had copied and pasted into an online conversation.

Flirting online, like many other emotionally loaded tasks such as writing an apology, a eulogy or a message of congratulations, reflects how you feel about the person. The philosopher Talbot Brewer wrote that a person’s efforts to make sense of their emotions through articulating them can reveal what they value.

For example, suppose someone thought she didn’t especially care about her work. But then she found herself feeling pride when she was promoted. Her emotion may reveal to her that she does in fact care about workplace success.

In our recent research, we contend that using AI to flirt – or for any other task where personal connection is valuable – risks bypassing those moments where emotions can reveal important self-knowledge.

Perhaps in flirting online, a person may not read what their date says carefully. Instead, they might quickly copy the text into ChatGPT and then equally quickly paste the response back into the chat.

Alternatively, perhaps an AI wingman is already integrated into the dating app, allowing people to simply click and send the suggested text. They don’t pay attention to what the date says, maybe overlooking potential deal-breakers, things that might be odd, or small stylistic details that would otherwise give them some pause.