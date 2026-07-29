Cockroach movement brought down Pradhan. Bringing real reform will be much harder

Decades of frustration

Irregularities and shortcomings in education, as well as rampant unemployment, have been major issues in northern India since at least the early 1970s. One of the main reasons for this is the economic growth that occurred in the late 20th century was not accompanied by broad-based investment in education. It also failed to create jobs in the private sector, leaving many young people dependent on government jobs.

As I wrote in my book Timepass: Youth, Class and the Politics of Waiting in India, for example, by the late 1990s, thousands of graduates were chasing a single government job in the northern city of Meerut.

In response, many young people engaged in what they called “timepass” – spending time hanging out at street corners while continuing to study for degrees. One set of students started a club called “Generation Nowhere”.

Many of the young people I interviewed were bitter about their predicament. Many could not afford the best schools. The education system was also rife with problems, from the frequent leaks of exam papers to teacher shortages.

When I was doing fieldwork relating to young people and social change in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 2004, I met students satirically campaigning for their “democratic right to cheat” in examinations. Like the young people at the heart of the cockroach movement, these students, too, complained of questions being leaked in advance of exams and the cheating inherent in the educational system.

They also believed talented students were cheated out of a job after graduating because of the scale of unemployment in India. “Why shouldn’t we cheat, when the system is cheating us?”, one student quipped.

Students also said the system of applying for government jobs was unfair. One told me: “Everywhere, you need source [social connections] and force [money power]”.

