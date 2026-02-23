Cock-a-doodle-doo: Hawaii weighs killing roosters over early alarms

The crowing starts well before sunrise outside Mason Aiona’s home in Honolulu, Hawaii.



But the 3 am rooster alarm isn’t what bothers the retiree most. It’s spending much of the day shooing away wild chickens digging holes in his yard, enduring constant squawking and feather-flapping, and warning people not to feed the feral birds at a nearby park.



“It’s a big problem,” Aiona said of the roosters, hens and chicks roaming the narrow road between his house and the city park. “And they’re multiplying.”



Communities across the state have been dealing with the birds for years. Honolulu has spent thousands of dollars trapping them, with limited results. Now lawmakers are considering measures that could allow residents to kill feral chickens, designate them a “controllable pest” on public land in Honolulu, and fine people for feeding or releasing them in parks.