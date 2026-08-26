CM Vijay’s 100 days: Motion is not transformation

A hundred days can produce a report card; it cannot prove a government. The sharper question confronting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is whether Tamil Nadu’s newest political force has begun changing the machinery of the State, or merely changed the person standing before it. His opening months show energy, welfare ambition, and administrative disruption. They also reveal a government whose promises are expanding faster than its fiscal room.
Vijay’s government extended 200 units of free electricity to eligible households consuming up to 500 units bi-monthly, closed 717 Tasmac outlets near educational institutions, places of worship, and bus stands, and constituted 65 special anti-narcotics task forces. It announced the Vettri 150 employment scheme, livestock support for disadvantaged women and transgender persons, crop-loan relief, expanded school nutrition, and new housing, bicycle, and laptop programmes. Faster planning approvals, faceless property registration, online counselling for official transfers, and live Assembly proceedings signal an attempt to reduce discretion and widen scrutiny.
These are defensible priorities, but their quality varies. Breakfast programmes and targeted educational support can strengthen capabilities; digitised registration can reduce queues and petty rent-seeking; women’s safety and narcotics enforcement address public anxieties. Free electricity must protect modest consumers without weakening utility finances or encouraging inefficient consumption. Closing liquor shops in sensitive locations is intelligible. Yet implementation determines value. Shutting them matters only if alcohol sales, illicit supply, and household harm decline rather than relocate. Anti-drug task forces require prosecution data, forensic capacity, and rehabilitation, not arrest totals alone.
The same distinction applies to governance reform. Officials have reported reduced political interference in transfers and greater caution around corruption. That is an encouraging effect, not an institutional achievement. New ministers may temporarily disrupt established rent networks simply because those networks have not adapted. Durable integrity requires public transfer criteria, time-bound services, asset disclosures, independent vigilance, protected whistle-blowers, and procurement transparency. Surprise inspections of hostels and hospitals create urgency; they do not substitute for statewide standards, recurring audits and tracked corrective action.
Investment claims require equal discipline. The government reports commitments of Rs 1 lakh crore through more than 100 agreements. Tamil Nadu should welcome investor interest, but memoranda are intentions, not output. A dashboard must disclose, project by project, land allotment, statutory clearance, financial closure, construction, realised capital, direct employment, and district location. Otherwise, headline investment rewards signing ceremonies while concealing delays. The development test is whether new production reaches southern and interior districts, raises women’s employment and deepens local supply chains instead of reinforcing existing industrial corridors.
Fiscal constraints make measurement urgent. The revised 2026–27 Budget projects revenue receipts of Rs 3,50,027 crore, of which 72.73 per cent comes from the State’s own revenues. It nevertheless estimates a revenue deficit of Rs 55,775 crore and a fiscal deficit near Rs 1.22 lakh crore, roughly 3 per cent of GSDP. The government’s fiscal documents place liabilities above Rs 10 lakh crore, while its white paper has advanced still higher debt estimates depending on coverage. Existing commitments are heavy: pensions and retirement benefits receive Rs 47,240 crore, food subsidy Rs 14,000 crore, transport undertakings Rs 7,675 crore, and farm-power subsidy Rs 7,432 crore.
Against this base, economists estimated that Vijay’s complete manifesto could cost around Rs 1 lakh crore annually, although the final bill depends on eligibility and sequencing. That uncertainty is itself a governance problem. The first Budget says 125 promises have been incorporated, but incorporation can mean announcement, token allocation, or full funding. The government should publish a manifesto ledger stating the legal status, annual cost, beneficiary universe, allocation, expenditure and outcome indicator for every promise. Welfare should be judged neither by ideological labels nor by rupees announced, but by whether it reduces deprivation without displacing health, education, infrastructure, and maintenance.
Strengthening the exchequer requires more than blaming the inheritance. Tamil Nadu should adopt a three-year revenue and expenditure strategy with realistic tax buoyancy, debt, and interest scenarios. GIS-based property mapping can strengthen municipal revenue; invoice analytics can improve GST compliance; mining, transport and land revenues need transparent auctions and collection; public land should be leased, not sold for recurring expenditure. Water, parking and waste charges can be rationalised with lifeline protection for poor households. Loss-making utilities and public enterprises need audited performance contracts, professional boards, and loss-reduction milestones.
Expenditure reform is equally important. New schemes should carry publicly available fiscal notes, duplication tests, and sunset reviews. Direct transfers require clean beneficiary registries and grievance mechanisms, especially for informal workers vulnerable to exclusion. Procurement data should be machine-readable; major projects should disclose lifecycle costs; capital expenditure must be insulated from revenue shortfalls. An independent fiscal council or legislative budget office could test forecasts, cost manifestos, and explain deviations without controlling elected choices.
The political risks are real. Vijay leads an inexperienced administration operating through a seasoned bureaucracy and dependent legislative relationships. Administrative speed can become centralisation; anti-corruption rhetoric can become selective enforcement; and digital systems can exclude citizens without effective appeals. A government elected as an alternative will be judged more severely if it reproduces opaque appointments, defections or personality centred decision-making.
Vijay’s hundred days have established motion, not transformation. Welfare measures offer immediate visibility; administrative experiments offer genuine promise; fiscal arithmetic imposes unavoidable limits. The next phase must replace event-driven governance with institutions, investment pledges with realised projects, and manifesto arithmetic with transparent choices. The first hundred days changed Tamil Nadu’s political script. The harder achievement will be changing public outcomes without leaving the State a larger bill than legacy.
(Debdulal Thakur is Professor, Department of Economics; Director – Center of Excellence in Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Alliance University, Bengaluru)