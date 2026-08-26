CM Vijay’s 100 days: Motion is not transformation

Vijay’s government extended 200 units of free electricity to eligible households consuming up to 500 units bi-monthly, closed 717 Tasmac outlets near educational institutions, places of worship, and bus stands, and constituted 65 special anti-narcotics task forces. It announced the Vettri 150 employment scheme, livestock support for disadvantaged women and transgender persons, crop-loan relief, expanded school nutrition, and new housing, bicycle, and laptop programmes. Faster planning approvals, faceless property registration, online counselling for official transfers, and live Assembly proceedings signal an attempt to reduce discretion and widen scrutiny.

These are defensible priorities, but their quality varies. Breakfast programmes and targeted educational support can strengthen capabilities; digitised registration can reduce queues and petty rent-seeking; women’s safety and narcotics enforcement address public anxieties. Free electricity must protect modest consumers without weakening utility finances or encouraging inefficient consumption. Closing liquor shops in sensitive locations is intelligible. Yet implementation determines value. Shutting them matters only if alcohol sales, illicit supply, and household harm decline rather than relocate. Anti-drug task forces require prosecution data, forensic capacity, and rehabilitation, not arrest totals alone.