Cloak-and-dagger: Israel's spy net in Lebanon exposed

There, in the posh diplomatic quarter of Baabda, he disappeared inside the gates of the Ukrainian Embassy. Where he is now remains a mystery, tangled up in an ongoing spy game as Hezbollah attempts to root out Israeli intelligence operatives who have infiltrated the militant group.

The man identified by Lebanese officials as Khaled al-Aydi is said to be a Palestinian refugee from Syria who also holds Ukrainian citizenship. He had been detained by Hezbollah and accused by Lebanese officials of being part of a thwarted Israeli intelligence plot to carry out bombings and assassinations.